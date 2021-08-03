A party turned ugly in the dark morning hours Sunday at a residence in the 3700 block of Hardee Avenue, where a fight left one man hospitalized with a stab wound and another man jailed on an aggravated assault charge, Glynn County police said.

Christian Monila-Lopez, 29, was arrested shortly after the 3:15 a.m. incident and charged with aggravated assault, police said. He remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show.

The male adult victim was transported to UF Health Jacksonville hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., with a non life-threatening stab wound, police said.

Police found tables “overturned and food all over the ground” beneath an outdoor tent when responding to the disturbance on Hardee Avenue near 8th Street, the report said.

Several people milled about the lawn and the driveway, but one man “dressed in all white took off running” out of sight behind a house, the report said.

Officers quickly located Monila-Lopez, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call county police investigator Chad Strickland at 912-554-7557, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.

More from this section

Bookkeeping services help businesses prevent pitfalls

Bookkeeping services help businesses prevent pitfalls

Schell & Hogan LLP, a leading accounting firm in Brunswick, has its beginnings 65 years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, when it began as a branch of Smoak, Davis and Nixon LLP. In 1967, J. Powell Schell and Terry D. Hogan, already partners in the firm, acquired it to operate it independent…

+7
In wake of Section 6 cut, oil fouls Johnson Rocks

In wake of Section 6 cut, oil fouls Johnson Rocks

With breakthrough attained Friday night on the next-to-last section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, a flotilla of pollution control teams spent Saturday fighting to contain the anticipated oil discharge into the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.