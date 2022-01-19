The manager at Academy Sports in the shopping plaza at 10400 Canal Crossing recently asked Glynn County Police officer Michael Kanago to keep an eye on things at the loading dock in back of the store, according to a police report.
The manager’s concerns proved warranted. Police say officer Kanago caught two alleged thieves in the act after midnight Monday, nabbing the two women as they stole items from a semitrailer connected to the store’s loading bay.
Jamie Haden Warren, 21, and Haley Danielle Moody, 31, both were arrested and charged with second degree burglary, police said. Warren and Moody remained Tuesday afternoon in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show.
Acting on the store manager’s request for increased presence, police said Kanago pulled around to the loading docks behind the store at around 1:30 a.m. Police said Kanago spotted one woman “break the plane” where the trailer connected to the back of the store.
Kanago hit his patrol car’s emergency lights, at which point the two women were nabbed “without incident,” police said. During questioning, police said one woman admitted to handing items from the trailer down to the other woman. A third person who never exited the suspects’ vehicle was released without charges after questioning, police said.