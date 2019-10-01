Police say a masked man who appeared to be armed with a handgun absconded with cash from a money drawer late Friday night at the Coastal Inn at 403 Butler Drive, near Interstate 95 and U.S. Highway 341, according to Glynn County Police.

According to police, a man about 5 foot 7 walked into the motel's lobby around 11 p.m., wearing a black mask, black shirt and black pants. The employee on duty told police "the subject had something under his shirt, either a gun or possibly a finger that was being used to resemble a gun," the report said.

The robber demanded, "Give me the money," the report said. The man snatched $340 cash from a drawer, then left on foot. The employee told police a tenant had just paid for a week's stay in cash moments earlier.

Police are investigating.

