The man police accuse of robbing two local financial institutions within an hour on Jan. 16 was already on the lam from an attempted murder charge in his hometown of Detroit, Mich., law enforcement authorities said.
On that day in January, police said Alan Pat Parker walked into the 1st Franklin Financial loan company at 95 Altama Connector at about 10:20 a.m. armed with a handgun. He walked out with more than $500 cash, according Glynn County police.
Then, at around 11:15 a.m., police said Parker pulled a similar holdup at Five Star Credit Union at 4401 Altama Ave. in Brunswick, leaving there with an undisclosed amount of cash.
By then, he was already a wanted man in Detroit, where police say he shot a woman in the stomach last November.
But his fugitive’s journey ended Tuesday in the Atlanta area, police said.
Brunswick and Glynn County police worked with the U.S. Marshals Service and Fulton County police to track Parker down in the Atlanta area. The convicted felon allegedly had a firearm in his possession when Fulton County police nabbed him, police said.
Parker, 38, is being held in the Fulton County Jail on a slew of charges, including assault with intent to murder, assault with great bodily harm, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
After the alleged shooting incident in Detroit, authorities say Parker worked his way down south to Georgia, eventually popping up in the Brunswick area.
Along the way, authorities say he likely moved among homeless populations, or took refuge with unsuspecting women he met through social media dating sites.
County police said he was wearing a mask when he walked into 1st Franklin Financial, located in the Glynn Place Market on the Altama Connector. He pulled a handgun on a woman behind a desk inside the establishment and demanded cash, a county police report said.
Less than an hour later, Parker allegedly walked into the Five Star Credit Union at 4401 Altama Ave., Brunswick police said. He allegedly brandished a handgun at a teller and demanded money.
He then stepped out of the bank with cash, last seen walking down nearby Tara Lane into the Magnolia Park subdivision.
The bank’s security video captured a clear image of Parker’s face. But Parker likely blended back into the anonymity of the local homeless population from which he emerged, according to his modus operandi.
“He’s been blending in with our local homeless population,” said Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith.
At some point afterward, Parker made his way to the Atlanta area. There he once again began moving in homeless circles, police said.
Investigators tracking Parker talked with women who took him in after meeting him through online dating sites, unaware of his alleged capacity for violence and crime. Using the hook “Plenty of Fish,” Parker trolled dating websites to meet up with women, authorities said.
Fulton County police and a U.S. Marshal caught up with Parker near a homeless shelter there Tuesday.
“We’ve been working together with Glynn County police and with the U.S. Marshals to get him captured,” Smith said. “Our communication with our partnerships in law enforcement helped bring this guy into custody.”
The investigations into both robberies are ongoing, Smith said.
Anyone with information on the 1st Franklin Financial robbery is asked to contact Glynn County police detective Shiela Ramos with the department’s criminal investigation division at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.
Anyone with information on the Five Star Credit Union robbery is asked to contact Brunswick police detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641 or the Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.