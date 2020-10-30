A car thief jumped inside a vehicle that was left running Thursday afternoon at Ellis and London streets in Brunswick, only to realize after the fact there was a child in the backseat, city police said.
The man abandoned the car about 2 1/2 blocks south of the crime in the 900 block of Norwich Street, leaving the child unharmed, police said. Police are looking for the man. It marked the second time in as many days here that a thief drove away in a vehicle left unattended with the engine running, according to police.
Police said a woman left the Volkswagen Atlas running outside a residence while she stepped onto the porch to talk with someone. A child of less than 10 years old was inside the vehicle, police said.
The woman remained on the porch within sight of the vehicle, but that did not stop a thief from stealing away with it.
"She didn't go inside, but a young man just got into the car and took off," Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.
The thief drove the vehicle as far as the 900 block of nearby Norwich Street before stopping the vehicle and running away, police said. The child in the backseat also stepped out of the vehicle and was found safe by officers.
Brunswick police are investigating.
On Wednesday night, a thief trying to elude police in a stolen pickup truck crashed into a vehicle on Hopkins Avenue in Brunswick, causing injuries to those inside, Glynn County police said. The Ford F-350 was stolen about two hours earlier on Buckingham Place off Altama Avenue in the county after the owner stepped momentarily out of the truck and left the engine running.
Police spotted the stolen truck about 7:30 p.m. in Beverly Shores, prompting a pursuit during which the thief reached speeds up to 70 mph on county streets. The sergeant discontinued the pursuit for public safety reasons on U.S. Highway 17 when the thief reached speeds of 90 mph.
The thief then turned onto Hopkins Avenue and struck the other vehicle before abandoning the stolen truck on nearby Player Street. Police are searching for the thief.