A 35-year-old Brunswick man is in stable condition after being shot in the chest before dawn Wednesday in the 2200 block of Norwich Street, according to Brunswick police.
A Brunswick officer was on patrol in the area when she heard gunfire shortly after 2 a.m., police said. As the officer moved toward the sound of the gunfire, she was approached on nearby Wolfe Street by three men, one of whom had a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
The victim was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville Hospital, where he was in stable condition Wednesday morning, police said.
The victim told police he was shot by a cousin who was high on drugs, Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said. However, the victim could not provide the suspect's name, he said.
Police are investigating.