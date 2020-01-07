It was apparently a busy night on the town of Hinesville for one Brunswick man, according to authorities.
Glynn County Police say Anthony Lashawn Thomas allegedly took a bullet to the arm during a fight outside a popular Hinesville nightspot sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday morning. He then was involved in a rollover crash up there before allegedly lying to law enforcement in two counties about the wound to his arm.
In the end, Glynn County Police arrested the 22-year-old Thomas for making false statements to police.
County police began trying to unravel the shooting mystery around 6 a.m. Saturday, after being called to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital about a shooting victim. Police said Thomas told officers he was shot in the right bicep while out in the Beverly Shores community, located off U.S. Highway 17 in Glynn County.
So county police officers were sent to Beverly Shores in search of a shooting suspect or signs of a shooting, the report said. Meanwhile, the local hospital staff received a call from Liberty County authorities “to look out for any possible shooting victims,” the report said.
Glynn County officer William Duggan then contacted Liberty County Sheriff’s Office detective Susan Willis. She told Duggan that Thomas had been a passenger in a vehicle involved in an earlier rollover crash on Old Sunbury Road.
Liberty County EMS workers on the scene asked him about the “puncture wound” to his arm. Thomas allegedly told them it was “received from the woods getting out of the vehicle,” the Glynn County Police report said. EMS workers treated the wound at the scene. Another passenger in the vehicle “was very intoxicated” and “became uncooperative and was arrested on other charges” by Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies, the report said.
Also, just prior to the rollover crash, Hinesville city police had reported “a fight and possibly some shots fired” at Boots, 720 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Willis told Duggan. A Hinesville officer confirmed there had been a melee with gunfire at Boots, but that all combatants were gone when police arrived.
Armed with this information, Glynn County police asked Thomas once more if he was sure the shooting took place in Beverly Shores. At this point, police said, “Thomas admitted to being shot while leaving the Boots Bar,” the report said.
“Based on the fabricated information and statement relating to a serious shooting incident, Thomas was charged with False Statements,” the report said.
Thomas was booked at 9:50 a.m. Saturday into the Glynn County Detention Center, but was later released, according to jail records.
The woman who drove him to the local hospital was not involved in the Liberty County events and was not charged, police said.