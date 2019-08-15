City and county police descended Tuesday night on the Neighborhood Market Walmart parking lot, located at 11 Glynn Plaza off Altama Avenue, after a man allegedly pulled a gun on a store employee who was taking a cigarette break, said Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith.
In the end, Johnny Adrain Logan, 35, was arrested by Brunswick police and charged with aggravated assault, according to Glynn County Detention Center records. The 35-year-old man from Sumter, S.C., remained Wednesday afternoon in the county jail, held without bond, jail records show.
He also is a person of interest in an unrelated robbery within Glynn County, county Police Chief John Powell said.
An employee told police he stepped outside to smoke a cigarette on his break at about 8:11 p.m. Monday, Smith said. When the man reached into his pocket to retrieve his pack of cigarettes, Logan allegedly reached into the waistband of his pants and drew a 9 mm pistol, Smith said. He then allegedly pointed the gun at the man.
City and county police responded to the resulting 911 call and quickly apprehended Logan.
Logan was in legal possession of the handgun, Smith said.
Brunswick police continue to investigate the incident.