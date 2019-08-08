Glynn County Police said a man left a puppy inside a vehicle during the late morning Tuesday for nearly an hour with minimal ventilation in the Walmart parking lot, marking the second such incident there in roughly two weeks in which police charged a person with cruelty to animals, according to police reports.
When county police officer Trevor Depp arrived at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, the puppy “had no water, was panting and whimpering,” the report said. The pit bull mix was “locked inside a crate, inside a gray Toyota Camry with the windows barely rolled down,” the report said. There was no water for the dog, on a day when the temperature reached a high of 91 degrees in Glynn County.
The dog’s owner arrived back at the vehicle at 11 a.m., saying he had been gone “not even five minutes,” the report said. Depp later reviewed the Walmart exterior surveillance cameras, which allegedly showed the man parking and the leaving the car unattended at 10:10 a.m. that day, the report said.
Police arrested Vertice Jeron Green, 55, of Waverly, and charged him with cruelty to animals. He remained Wednesday afternoon in the Glynn County Detention Center, held on a $681 bond, jail records show.
On June 19, county police arrested an 18-year-old Missouri woman under similar circumstances at the Walmart parking lot at 150 Altama Connector. Police allege Kayla Marie Smith left a puppy inside a car in the parking lot for at least 20 minutes, without water during the middle of a day when temperatures reached a high of 95 degrees.
Officer Matt Dixon and a bystander managed to free that puppy by reaching through the 4-inch gap in an open front window of the Dodge Avenger and unlocking the door. It was given water and placed in Dixon’s air-conditioned patrol car before being turned over to a friend of Smith’s. Smith was charged with cruelty to animals and released from the county jail later that day on a $681 bond.
On Tuesday, a concerned citizen called police around 11:47 a.m. after seeing the puppy inside a “wire crate” inside the Camry, the report said. Upon arrival, Officer Depp noticed the vehicle’s “four windows were only down about an inch,” the report said.
Depp called for a county animal control officer to assist, at which time Green allegedly walked up to the vehicle. Green allegedly became belligerent when Depp tried to explain the risk of leaving animals confined to a vehicle on a hot day. “I don’t need to hear this,” he told Depp at one point, according to the report. After Depp tried to twice more to explain the dangers of the situation, Green allegedly “stated that I could not make him listen to me,” Depp wrote in the report.
“At this time I advised Mr. Green that he was under arrest for cruelty to animals ... “ the report said.
Depp placed the puppy in the front seat of his air conditioned patrol car until county animal control officer Holland arrived. The puppy was taken to the county animal control shelter, the report said.
“Animal Control Officer Holland advised that Mr. Green was lucky because being in the hot car for that long could have killed the puppy,” Depp wrote in the report.
If it is 95 degrees outside, the confines of a vehicle can reach 114 degrees within 10 minutes and up to 129 degrees within 30 minutes, according to statistics provided by county animal control.