Police say the body of a Glynn County man was found Thursday night at the bottom of a swimming pool at a hotel on St. Simons Island.

The Glynn County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Charles Harding III, 26.

Police received a call at 9:11 p.m. Thursday of a possible drowning at the Hampton Inn at 2204 Dermere Road.

Police said Harding was found at the bottom of the pool.

He was unresponsive after being pulled out of the water, police said.

Harding was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

