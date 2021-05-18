Cops: Man, 19, shot in back, stable
A 19-year-old Brunswick man suffered gunshot wounds late Sunday night while walking near Albany and Mansfield streets, Brunswick Police said.
“He just said someone started shooting and then took off running,” Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.
The man told police he did not know who shot him or a possible motive, police said. He was on foot in the area around 11:30 p.m. when he was shot once in the back, Thorpe said.
A citizen drove the victim to Southeast Georgia Healthy System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville Hospital, police said. He was in stable condition Monday, Thorpe said.
Patrol officers in the area heard gunfire and responded. After a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected in the shooting, the driver bailed out and ran, disappearing into the nearby Glynnvilla Apartments complex.
Police are investigating.
