Brunswick police made two arrests in connection with an incident late Tuesday morning in which bandits wielding a machete robbed a 19-year-old man in the 2700 block of Johnston Street, city police Lt. Jose Galdamez said.
One of the two men who approached the victim carried a machete, Galdamez said. The crooks escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, he said.
The victim told police he was on his way to visit a woman when he was robbed.
The course of the subsequent investigation led Brunswick police to a home in the 1800 block of R Street, according to a police report. A man and a woman were brought in for questioning at the police department and subsequently arrested as being indirectly involved in the robbery, Galdamez said.
Kena Omar Hicks, 22, and Ayanna Adams, 19, both were arrested and charged with being a party to the crime of robbery.
Police are still searching for the two primary suspects, Galdamez said.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Brunswick police Det. Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.