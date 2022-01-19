The old maxim that nothing good goes on after midnight appeared in the predawn hours Sunday in the form of a vehicle speeding through the rain on Old Jesup Road, according to a police report.
During the ensuing 2:25 a.m. traffic stop, Glynn County Police Officer William Duggan discovered four Jacksonville teenagers inside the silver Honda, including the unlicensed 16-year-old boy behind the wheel, police said. Police also allegedly found a handgun on the floorboard inside the vehicle.
A couple of hours later, a man called county 911 dispatchers to report an SCCY 9 mm handgun stolen from his 2018 Mercedes Benz in the parking lot at the Enclave apartments off of Glynco Parkway.
Bingo, police said. The stolen gun’s serial number matched the handgun allegedly found along with the car full of teenagers, police said.
Police contacted the parents of the four teens. Then the three 16-year-old boys were turned over to authorities with the Department of Juvenile Justice for transport to the Youth Detention Center in Waycross.
The fourth teen, 17-year-old Tavares Campbell, was transported to the Glynn County Detention Center, records show. Campbell remained Tuesday in the county jail, charged with theft, entering an automobile to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a minor and giving false personal information to law enforcement.
In that same time frame, police records show, another resident of the Enclave reported a Glock 42 handgun stolen from inside a 2019 Ford Escape that was in the parking lot overnight. The owner told police the vehicle was locked.
Handguns are the most-sought item of car burglars, typically criminals of opportunity who most often take what’s given to them inside unlocked vehicles, law enforcement officials say. While police officials strongly urge folks to lock vehicles up overnight or when unattended, it is wiser still to remove all valuable items from inside, they say.
This is particularly true of handguns, which almost always end up in the wrong hands once stolen, police officials note.
Between January 2020 and April 2021, 32 guns were reported stolen from vehicles in the county, police told The News for an article on gun theft. Most of the thefts occurred in unlocked vehicles. In the first four months of 2021, six guns, including a rifle, were stolen from unlocked vehicles inside the city of Brunswick, records show.
“I’ve got no problem with a legal gun owner wanting to have their weapon with them while they are in their vehicle,” Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said Tuesday. “But at the end of the night, please take them inside with you. The same goes for all valuables. The crooks come looking for the guns first, then it’s the laptops or other electronics — anything they can sell quickly.”
A thief who can see a gun inside a vehicle is more likely to risk drawing attention by smashing a window, Battiste said.
“For a safe society and to protect your own property, please bring those guns inside with you,” Battiste said. “Once that gun is out of the control of the legal owner, that gun can be used in a number of different ways, most of them bad. It’s not the gun that hurts people; it’s the person whose hand is on the gun.”