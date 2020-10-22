Glynn County police continue to seek the public's help in locating a suspected kidnapper from an incident Wednesday morning.
William "Willie" Bolin is being sought for questioning for allegedly abducting his ex-girlfriend from her residence. The woman was later found Wednesday, elsewhere in the county, safe and unharmed.
Bolin, however, remains at large. He has a history of domestic abuse, police said. He is not wanted for arrest by Glynn County police at this time. They just want to question him. Bolin does have an outstanding arrest warrant out of McIntosh County, police said.
Anyone with information on Bolin's whereabouts is asked to call the Glynn County Police Department's criminal investigation unit at 912-554-7802.