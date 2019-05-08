Police are holding a Brunswick man responsible for the raucous party that erupted April 28 at Massengale Park, leaving the beachfront county facility on St. Simons Island waylaid with trash and damage.
Glynn County Police have issued an arrest warrant for Rashad Lamario Golden, 31, charging him with one count of disorderly conduct, Police Chief John Powell said late Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, Golden is being charged with violating the county’s public conduct and noise variance ordinances, Powell said. All charges against Golden are misdemeanors.
The party emerged out of nowhere on the afternoon of April 28, a Sunday, complete with a DJ playing loud and “profane” music, along with heavy drinking, ATVs tearing up the grass and fights. The size of the crowd caught police off guard and overwhelmed county parks maintenance crews and the regulars who normally gather at the park at 1350 Ocean Blvd. for grilling and relaxing with family and friends.
Wayne Vance, county parks maintenance manager for St. Simons Island, described it as a tumult of “wall-to-wall people” who left “trash everywhere.” Fights broke out among the crowd of several hundred people as police responded in an attempt to obtain some semblance of order. By the time police had dispersed the crowd at around nightfall, the damage was done, Powell said.
“Broken glass, food, alcohol, clothing and other items littered the park,” Powell said. “Additionally, county-owned facilities and property were damaged.”
The parks maintenance crew spent the better part of four hours cleaning up on the morning after, Vance said. Powell vowed immediately to hold accountable those responsible.
Glynn County Police Capt. Eugene Smith, commander of the department’s patrol division, conducted the investigation.
Police allege that Golden is affiliated with the party’s organizers, a group known as KMG (Kustom Made Gangsters). Police allege Golden also was responsible for hiring the DJ whose music presumably violated both the noise and public conduct ordinances. A party of such magnitude would have required a county permit, which KMG did not have, police said.
“Capt. Smith did a pretty thorough investigation and as a result, he was able to identify Golden as one of the members of this group and the one most responsible,” said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff of the Glynn County Police Department.
Attempts to repeat such a shindig at a county park will not be tolerated, Powell said.
“We welcome and encourage citizens to enjoy county-owned parks and facilities, however, the rules must be followed,” Powell said. “The purpose of the vetting and permitting process outlined in the Glynn County Code of Ordinances is to reduce the potential for disorderly behavior such as what occurred with this event.”