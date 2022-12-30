For those hoping to start 2023 off on a positive note, here is a New Year’s resolution that will reap immediate results for all: Do not drive drunk during or after your celebrations.

For those who insist on getting behind the wheel after drinking, please know that the men and women of the Brunswick and Glynn County police departments just may crash your New Year’s Eve party. Glynn County Sheriff’s office patrol deputies and the Georgia State Patrol also will be out in force this holiday weekend with designs on keeping the thoroughfares safe from impaired and dangerous drivers.

More from this section