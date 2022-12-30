For those hoping to start 2023 off on a positive note, here is a New Year’s resolution that will reap immediate results for all: Do not drive drunk during or after your celebrations.
For those who insist on getting behind the wheel after drinking, please know that the men and women of the Brunswick and Glynn County police departments just may crash your New Year’s Eve party. Glynn County Sheriff’s office patrol deputies and the Georgia State Patrol also will be out in force this holiday weekend with designs on keeping the thoroughfares safe from impaired and dangerous drivers.
Waking up with a hangover behind bars and facing thousands of dollars in court fees and reduced driving privileges is no way to start 2023, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said. And there are things much worse than jail time at risk from drunken driving, he notes.
“Law enforcement wants your new year to start off right, not in the hospital or behind bars,” Jones said.
With ride-sharing services, taxis, designated drivers and other options available, there is simply no reason why those who choose to imbibe on New Year’s Eve cannot do so without endangering the lives of all around them, acting Glynn County Chief O’Neal Jackson III said.
“The Glynn County Police Department wants everyone to have a safe and happy New Year,” Jackson said. “And remember, if you drink, don’t drive. Be responsible and have a designated driver. A DUI is no way to start 2023.”
This sage advice from local law enforcement comes on the heels of a week in which the Golden Isles endured an inordinate amount of callously reckless and mindlessly destructive incidents on local roadways, all apparently the result of impaired driving.
These included a 33-year-old man who allegedly struck two vehicles on Newcastle Street the night of Dec. 23 before plowing across Hanover Square in downtown Brunswick. He caused an estimated $50,000 in damage before a county sheriff’s deputy put a stop to the rampage.
A 44-year-old woman crashed around dawn Tuesday into a home in the 5600 block of U.S. 341, fortunately without causing injury to the man inside or his dog. Then there was the man who struck two vehicles in Brunswick before crashing into a tree while trying to elude county police Tuesday. Among several other charges, police arrested all three suspects for DUI.
Be a part of the solution this New Year’s Eve, Jones said.
“If you’re planning on celebrating, having a designated driver or calling an Uber is much safer and cheaper than the cost and long-term impact of a traffic crash or getting caught driving under the influence,” he said.
State troopers’ enhanced holiday patrols for New Year’s festivities began at 6 p.m. Friday and will continue until midnight Tuesday. The stretch between Christmas and New Year’s is typically among the busiest times of the year on state and local roadways, the state patrol said.
Statewide between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, state troopers and local law enforcement agencies responded to 10 crashes that resulted in 13 fatalities, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. During that time, state troopers made 207 DUI arrests statewide and investigated a total 335 crashes that caused 150 injuries. Troopers issued nearly 5,000 citations for traffic violations during that same period.
Georgia Public Safety Commissioner Col. Chris C. Wright can only reinforce the advice of local law enforcement leaders.
“I encourage all to plan holiday activities wisely,” Wright said in a statement. “Choose a designated driver before you celebrate; and if you plan to drive, please do not drink.”