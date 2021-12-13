For 99 needy Glynn County children, there’s no doubt what’s in the wrapped boxes under the Christmas tree.
The children picked their gifts out themselves spending $150 each as law enforcement officers took them shopping at Walmart in the annual Cops and Kids Christmas shopping trip.
Glynn County Police Capt. Keith Stalvey, who directed the event, said $150 may not seem much especially given the way prices have increased lately. But the police steered the kids away from high dollar items that could sap their budget quickly. One policeman urged one boy to consider trucks on the other side of an aisle to get more truck for his buck because, the officer pointed out, he could several trucks for the price of one Lego truck.
The police officers weren’t always in charge.
“Follow me,’’ one little girl said. “I know where the mermaids are.”
There was a slight logistical problem, but it didn’t have much impact.
“I’ve got 99 kids. I don’t have 99 cops,’’ Stalvey said, urging the officers to return for a second child after they finished their first trip. They went back eagerly and everyone had a policeman to shop with and then got a photo with Santa.
The male officers got an education on Barbies as they shopped, and the police and the children warmed to each other almost instantly.
Lee Dillivan of the U.S. Forest Service spread his arms and asked, “Who wants me?’
London White, 6, ran to him and hugged him around the knees. When they were done, Dillivan stooped for a long hug and told the little girl how wonderful she was as she gripped him around the neck.
After the shopping was done, they took their gifts to a group at the front of the store who come each year to wrap the gifts. They call themselves simply a bunch of friends.
The event has come a long way since it began in the early 1980s. The police then had $1,000 to spend on 10 children.
It is sponsored by the Ed Dixon Memorial Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, which conducts fundraisers and takes donations in advance of the shopping event.