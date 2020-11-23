The suspicions of a convenience store clerk on the late shift proved warranted early Sunday morning when a man loitering on the premises pulled a gun and robbed the Friendly Express at 4230 U.S. 17, according to a Glynn County police report.
The robber forced the clerk at gunpoint to lie facedown on the floor and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The man told police "he had an unusual feeling something was going to happen due to strange activity in the parking lot," the report said.
The suspect walked into the store, went to the coolers and asked him a question about the drinks, police said. He then "abruptly walked out" without making a purchase.
He walked back into the store moments later and approached the clerk as he was sweeping but said nothing, the report said.
The clerk returned to the front counter, turned around and asked the suspect, "What's up?"
That is when the robber produced a handgun, pointed it at him and demanded he open the cash register, the report said. He handed the clerk a plastic bag and told him to put the cash in it.
Afterward, he ordered the clerk to get on the floor, face down and not to move.
After the robber left, the clerk called 911.
Police are reviewing the video from the store's security surveillance cameras.
The investigation is ongoing.