A robber allegedly snatched several hundred dollars late Thursday afternoon from the CVS store off Sea Island Road on St. Simons Island.
But after stepping outside the store, the suspect soon found he had nowhere to run and nowhere to hide from the police who pursued him and citizens who assisted them, according to Glynn County Police.
Police nabbed Brian Keith Pack in an area between Sea Island Road and the side of the Harris Teeter grocery store building, across the street from the CVS. Pack, 44, remained Friday in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with armed robbery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, according to jail records.
Police said Pack entered the CVS at around 4:09 p.m., his right hand concealed in a brown paper bag. He approached a cashier and presented the bagged hand, making “it appear as if he had a gun,” the report said. Pack allegedly threatened to beat the cashier if he did not give him money. Pack allegedly reached into the open cash register and grabbed several hundred dollars before walking out.
Police responded quickly to the robbery call and were met by a witness, the report said. The person told police that the suspect had taken cover in a wooded area behind the CVS, near Coquina Circle. Officers spread out and searched the area on foot, flushing Pack from his hiding place, police said.
Officers heard a disturbance in the woods and witnesses told police a man bleeding from his head had just run across Sea Island Road into the parking lot near Halyards Restaurant, behind Harris Teeter.
Patrol units moved in and cornered Pack beside the Harris Teeter building, police said. Pack put up resistance, according to the police, but was subdued without injury. Police recovered the cash Pack allegedly stole.
“I’m proud of what they did,” said Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins. “They responded quickly, assessed the scene and were able to quickly take him into custody without anybody getting hurt.”