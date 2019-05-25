052519_crash

A car crashed into Glynn County Fire Station One early Thursday morning on Community Road. The driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

When a man crashed his vehicle on Community Road shortly after midnight Thursday, Glynn County Fire Department EMS workers did not have to go far to reach him.

That is because the crash occurred at 4310 Community Road, better known as Fire Station One of the county fire department, according to a police report. Police allege the 29-year-old driver was drunk when the Ford Taurus he was driving somehow left Community Road, rolled up into the station’s driveway and collided with the bay door at the fire

station.

Christopher Allen Taylor was arrested and charged with DUI, willful obstruction of the law and failure to maintain a lane, police said.

Taylor was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for medical clearance before going to jail.

He was taken to the Glynn County Detention Center, where he was released later Thursday on $2,946 bond, according to jail records.

The crash came as a shock to the on-duty firefighters, said Glynn County Fire Chief R.K. Jordan. “I don’t know how he did it, but he actually came off the road and struck one of the bay doors,” Jordan said.

No one at the fire station was injured, he said. The impact left the bottom portion of the wide bay door crumpled in, but caused little damage to the structure otherwise, Jordan said.

Instinctively, the Station One crew began treating the man who had just crashed into the building.

When the county police officer arrived, “GCFD personnel were already loading the driver into the back of the ambulance,” the police report said.

That did not surprise Jordan.

“That’s a good crew, that’s our job,” he said. “That is what we do, always. They were very professional.”

