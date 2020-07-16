Glynn County police say 18-year-old Jakob Noah Schott was probably high on drugs July 9 when he allegedly shot a young woman in the face with a handgun he stole from his stepfather, according to arrest warrants filed Tuesday with Glynn County Magistrate Court.
The reckless incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the North Glynn Sports Complex, 656 Harry Driggers Blvd., where the woman and another young man sat with Schott in his 2012 Volkswagen Passat, according to police.
The woman and the man sat in the car's backseat when Schott fired the .357 Taurus revolver at both of them, police said.
Police said Schott missed the man but shot the woman in the face.
She was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville hospital for treatment of her wounds, police said.
Schott remained Thursday in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft by taking, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and possession of the hallucinogenic/stimulant, MDMA.
Earlier that day, police said, Schott swiped his stepfather's handgun from the residence where they both lived on Bushoan Road, off U.S. 17. The stepfather had no idea Schott had the gun, police said.
Schott remained on scene as police arrived, according to the police report. When officer Herschel Wright arrived, Schott stood watching as the other man and police tended to the woman's wounds, the report said.
Wright said Schott "was visibly upset."
"When I approached, I made contact with Mr. Schott who immediately identified himself as the shooter," Wright wrote in his report.
Police also found pot and a .54 gram rock of MDMA, known as Molly, inside the vehicle, according to the warrants.
"Accused admitted that the drugs (MDMA and Marijuana) in the vehicle belonged to him," the report said.
Wright frisked Schott, but he did not find a weapon, the report said. Once the woman had been transported, Wright instructed Schott to rest against the front bumper of the vehicle to await detectives. According to Wright, Schott said he could not be trusted without handcuffs.
"While awaiting the investigators' arrival, Mr. Schott told me I needed to handcuff him," Wright wrote in the report. "I advised Mr. Schott I didn't need to at this time and told him to take a few deep breaths to calm down. Mr. Schott replied, 'you need to handcuff me before I work up the courage to go for your gun, forcing you to shoot me.'"
Wright obliged Schott's request, according to the report.
"It was at this point I advised Mr. Schott I would be placing him in handcuffs for his safety due to his comment," Wright wrote.