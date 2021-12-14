Call-in con artists are at it again, contacting residents in the Golden Isles and demanding payment of a fine over the phone for failing to report for jury duty, said Brunswick Police Capt. Tony Smith.
First and foremost, police officials advise residents, no one in a law enforcement capacity will ever call a citizen and demand money.
“The Brunswick Police Department does not call and tell anyone they have a warrant or request money over the phone,” Smith said.
The recent “jury duty” scam is just another variant of many cons playing off of law enforcement and the court system to separate people from their money. Another common con involves a caller posing as law enforcement and demanding payment over the phone to avoid going to jail for failing to appear in court.
In the jury duty scam, citizens have reported receiving a call from a man identifying himself as “deputy Maze,” Smith said. The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office does not have a deputy named Maze, undersheriff Ron Corbett confirmed. This man is even using the Brunswick Police Department’s main phone number as a point of contact in an effort to make his ruse more plausible.
The phony deputy tells the person they missed jury duty. He demands payment of a fine over the phone, threatening jail time for those who do not cooperate, Smith said. This “deputy” can be intimidating, Smith said. He also may have some personal information about the targeted victim to make his scam more convincing.
The caller is determined to coerce a payment quickly over the phone.
“He has tried several people in the Brunswick area and he can be very belligerent,” Smith said.
Phone scammers posing as law enforcement might also claim a relative has been arrested and demand money over the phone to bail them out, police said. Residents receiving such a call may want to hang up and check on the welfare of the relative in question, Smith said. But under no circumstances should money be paid over the phone.
Any repercussions from missed jury duty would be issued through the court system, not by a pushy caller, Corbett said.
“They are not going to get a phone call from us, or from any other law enforcement agency,” Corbett said. “We wouldn’t accept money if they tried to send it to us over the phone. This is certainly not the way things operate.”
For more information, call the Brunswick Police Department at 912-267-5559. To report a suspected fraudulent call, call the Glynn-Brunswick 911 center’s non-emergency line at 912-554-3645.