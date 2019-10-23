Cops: Dog attacks puppy, woman stabs dog
In defense of her pet puppy, a Brunswick woman used a butcher knife to kill a stray dog that attacked it Saturday in the 2600 block of Cleburne Street, according the city police reports.
The incident occurred around 3:30 pm. Saturday when the pit bull type dog “entered her yard and attacked her small puppy,” the Brunswick Police report said. To protect her pet, the woman “attacked the pit bull with a butcher knife and killed the animal,” the report said.
The puppy suffered no serious injury.
The attacking dog had no tags or any indication that it had an owner or a home, police said. The woman’s husband buried the dog, police said.