A man who allegedly ran a red traffic signal and collided with another vehicle Monday at Community and Old Cypress Mill roads became combative with police and paramedics who wanted to check his infant child for injuries, Brunswick police said.
Brunswick police had to subdue the 33-year-old man, who allegedly was holding the 1-year-old and acting "irate" following the 3:33 p.m. crash, Brunswick Police Capt. Anthony Smith said.
The baby and a 13-year-old who was also in the man's vehicle were checked for injuries at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, Smith said.
The woman in the other vehicle was transported to the Brunswick hospital with injuries, Smith said.
Brunswick police first took Nathaniel Jerome Ramsey to the hospital for medical clearance before taking him to the Glynn County Detention Center. He was arrested and charged with felony willful obstruction of the law, misdemeanor obstruction of the law, first degree cruelty to children and failure to observe traffic control devices, jail records show.
He remained in the Glynn County Detention Center Tuesday, jail records show.
Smith said Ramsey, the young teen and the baby all were in the vehicle's front seat when the crash occurred.
The baby was in a child restraint seat between the two, but police said the seat was not properly secured.
Large speakers took up the space in the vehicle's back seat, Smith said.
When police arrived on scene, Ramsey allegedly was outside the vehicle holding the baby, Smith said. Paramedics could see blood on the baby and wanted to check the child.
"He was holding the baby and acting irate," Smith said. "They saw blood on the baby and they wanted to check on the baby's welfare and he became irate and they got into a struggle."