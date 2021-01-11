If something seems too good to be true, like a motorhome-loving millionaire who is giving away money to recreational vehicle owners, there’s a good chance that it’s not true.
A Maine couple passing through Glynn County paid a stiff price Tuesday, their innocence lost along with up to $40,000 in cash in the parking lot of the Golden Isles Welcome Center off Interstate 95, police reported.
The married couple apparently was bamboozled in broad daylight by a cadre of con artists after they stopped to walk their dogs at the welcome center.
The man and woman, who are not being identified, are in their 60s, police said.
The husband told police they stopped at the welcome center around 3 p.m. He was walking their dogs when a shyster approached who was described as “clean shaved and dressed very nice with a blue shirt ...” police reported.
The con man explained that there was a “millionaire giving away money,” police reported. The arrangement “was exclusive to RV owners only.”
All they had to do was “bring all the money they have over and the millionaire and would double it,” the report said. The wife went inside the couple’s RV and managed to round up ten white envelopes and a blue envelope holding a total of between $35,000 and $40,000 in cash, police said.
“She walked to where the individual was giving the money away,” according to the report.
She first suspected a scam after turning a corner of the building and encountering an “unshaven” man, the report said. As she was handing the unkempt crook the envelopes, he said to her, “find the queen,” police reported.
It was too late when she went to take back her envelopes and the money.
“The man then snatched the envelopes away and started running,” according to the police report. “(The wife) chased after him but he was able to get into a gold color vehicle and leave.”
As the wife gave chase, two men held the husband at bay, police reported. The grifter gang consisted of “four or five guys,” the man told police.
Although the couple could offer few other descriptions of their assailants, the wife noted that she saw one man who might have been part of the scheme walking across a clearing at the welcome center, possibly within focus of the establishment’s security cameras.
Police located the suspect near the Ga. 99 interstate exit, but no further information on him was available in the report. Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Glynn County Police Investigator Michael Kanago at 912-554-7847, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.