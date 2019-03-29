Cops: County Sports Hall of Famer had edible pot

Brunswick Police arrested Kwame Brown following a traffic stop shortly after midnight Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and I Street, charging the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame member and former NBA player with felony possession of edible marijuana products, according to a police report.
Brown, 37, a graduate of Glynn Academy who spent 12 years in the NBA, was charged with felony possession of a schedule 1 substance and misdemeanor possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana. The Glendale, Ariz., resident was released later Saturday from the Glynn County Detention Center on a total bond of $13,076.50, according to jail records.
According to police, an officer standing beside Martin Luther King Boulevard during a traffic stop at 12:28 a.m. “smelled the odor of burning marijuana coming from” a passing vehicle in which Brown was a passenger. The officer got into his patrol vehicle and conducted a stop on the Mercedes Benz van, which belonged to Brown. “The smell of marijuana followed the Mercedes Benz,” the report said.
Police allegedly found a small amount of marijuana in a glass bottle between the front passenger and driver’s seats, the report said. Brown allegedly told officers there was also a “small amount of (pot) in a bag in the trunk,” the report said.
Inside a backpack in the trunk, police allegedly located one bag of Korova Cannabis cookies, one bag of Kikoko Cannabis infused tea, a can of cannabis infused Mr. Moxey’s Mints, Breez Cannabis tablets, and two jars of Connected Biscotti cannabis cookies. These marijuana products are advertised online and are produced in regions of the United States where marijuana is now legal.
The vehicle’s driver, Ivy Mcgeil Cash, 48, was arrested for driving without a license, the report said. As Brown was being arrested, Cash allegedly “started yelling that the bag belonged to him,” the report said. Brown then also said the marijuana products belonged to Cash, the report said.
The 7-foot-tall Brown could not be transported to the county jail in a standard patrol vehicle, “and we had to wait for a larger one to transport,” the report said.