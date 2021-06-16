A man stole a vehicle with a toddler inside Wednesday night from a convenience store parking lot in southern Glynn County, sparking a hunt by police that ended with a crash.
The child was found safe and the suspect went to jail, Glynn County police said.
After crashing his vehicle into a ditch on Buck Swamp Road in Glynn County while attempting to evade Camden County sheriff’s deputies, the man struggled with police and bit one officer before being zapped with a Taser and taken into custody around 8 p.m., police said. The man was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for medical clearance, police said.
John M. Alba of Camden County was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with kidnapping and theft, jail records show.
Police say the toddler was a 2-year-old girl.
“The child was immediately taken back to the parent,” Glynn County police said in a statement. “The child appears to be unharmed and was treated on the scene by Glynn County Fire-Rescue, then transported by the family for further evaluation.”
Police were working a crash scene in the 3200 block of U.S. 17 at around 7:07 p.m. when a woman ran from a nearby convenience store and began screaming for help, police said.
The woman told police that a man drove away in her vehicle after she left it with the engine running in front of the store with her child inside.
Numerous county police officers immediately converged on the area and began searching for the vehicle.
After reviewing the store’s security video, officers were able to identify the suspect as a Camden County man, police said.
Police went by Alba’s home just south of the Glynn County line, but he was not home. Moments later, Camden deputies spotted the stolen vehicle, and Alba allegedly attempted to flee, police said.
With Camden deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers in pursuit, Alba allegedly drove back into Glynn County.
He crashed while turning onto Buck Swamp Road shortly afterward, police said.
Alba allegedly attempted to run but was met by Camden deputies, police said.
“Glynn County Police Patrol Capt. Keith Stalvey would like to thank all agencies for their assistance in locating the vehicle and reuniting the child with family,” the county police said in a statement released to the public.