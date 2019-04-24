A Glynn County resident called police after he shot and wounded a 49-year-old man late Monday night who he said tried break into his home in the 3500 block of Johnston Street, according to county police.
The target of the shooting, Troy Rogers, was later flown by helicopter to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, where he remained Tuesday in stable condition, police said.
Charges are not likely against the man who shot him, as it appears he was defending his home and in fear for the safety of himself and others inside, said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff of the Glynn County Police Department.
“At this point in the investigation, the findings support that the shooter was justified in his actions,” Scott said, adding that the firearm was a handgun.
Police were called at about 10:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the home, located on Johnston Street near Brunswick, according to the county police report. The man, identified in the report as Rashad Wesley, told emergency dispatchers he shot someone who tried to break into his home, the report said.
Rogers allegedly fled the scene after being shot, police said. A Brunswick police officer later found Rogers about a block away near Johnston Street and 6th Street, lying on the ground with a bullet wound, police said.