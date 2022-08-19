Brunswick police accuse Abriana Nicole Miller of attempting to sell shoplifted clothing on an online site, just hours after the alleged thefts occurred.
While justice was not so swift, the long arm of the law caught up to Miller on Tuesday, arresting her on a warrant stemming from the alleged crime that occurred in July 2019.
Police with the Port of Brunswick picked Miller up Tuesday on the outstanding warrant from city police. She was booked into the Glynn County Detention at 10:37 a.m., charged on the warrant with retail property fencing and by port police of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Miller, 22, was released later Tuesday on a total of $6,256 bond, jail records show.
Police said Miller served as a fence for thieves who shoplifted numerous Nike clothing items from Dick’s Sporting Good at 440 Glynn Isles on July 5, 2019. A woman entered the store that afternoon, then ran out the door with 11 pair of running shorts and nine jackets, Brunswick police reported. The woman stepped into an awaiting Dodge Durango SUV, which sped away.
In short order, Miller allegedly received more than $1,300 worth of stolen property from the shoplifting theft and posted it online for sale at discounted prices, according to reports.
“Ms. Miller received stolen clothing items valued at a total of $1,320 and listed them for sale an hour after they were stolen from Dick’s Sporting Goods,” according to an arrest warrant filed in Glynn County Magistrate Court on July 10, 2019. “The stolen items consisted of Nike jackets and shorts and were offered for sale at only $50.”
After picking Miller up Tuesday on the warrant, port police turned her over to Brunswick police.
“We were able to back track the thefts and link it back to her,” Brunswick Police Lt. Jose Galdamez said. “It took a while. But sooner or later, we will find you.”