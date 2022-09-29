A bullet grazed a Brunswick man’s head Tuesday evening near Johnston and Townsend streets, one of several shots fired from strangers in a car ahead of his vehicle, the victim told Glynn County police.

The 24-year-old man drove himself to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital with a head wound and at least one bullet hole in his 2019 Chevrolet Malibu after the 6:30 p.m. shooting, according to a police report.

