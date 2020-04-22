Cops: Bank robber tracked down
The long arm of the law stretched through three local agencies Tuesday to catch an alleged bank robber.
Glynn County Police allege that a man walked into the Bank of America at 167 Altama Ave. at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, robbed the bank and absconded with $700, according to a post to the department’s Facebook page. However, security cameras in the store captured a clear photo of the unmasked man. Enter the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the county jail and provides security at the county courthouse. Sheriff’s deputies were able to provide police with a positive identification of Lawrence Grover, the alleged bank robber.
Next, Brunswick police came across Grover’s vehicle in the city, police said. Thus notified, Glynn County Police investigators paid a visit to Grover’s home in Brunswick. Police found him in a bedroom.
