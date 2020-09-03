The duo allegedly responsible for a string of six local armed robberies is now behind bars, nabbed Wednesday night by a joint effort of Brunswick and Glynn County police.
Zaeveon Cooper, 20, and Marquese Bolden, 19, were arrested and charged with nine counts each of armed robbery, according to a joint statement from the Brunswick and Glynn County police departments.
County police charged Cooper and Bolden with six counts each of armed robbery; Brunswick police charged the two with three counts each of armed robbery. Additionally, city police charged the two with one count each of theft by taking.
Cooper and Bolden remained Thursday in the Glynn County Detention Center without bond.
Police say the two are responsible for the string of armed robberies that occurred at fast food eateries and convenience stores in the county and in the city from Aug. 8 to Aug. 30.
Victims at each location gave a similar description of the alleged robbers. Both were armed. One was tall, 6 feet or taller; the other short, about 5 foot 9. Both wore dark clothing and were masked.
The two men are accused by police of robbing Domino’s Pizza at 108 Scranton Connector in the county at around 11:17 p.m. on Aug. 10; the Sonic Drive-in at 4705 Altama Ave. in Brunswick at around 11:18 p.m. on Aug. 15; the Parkwood Convenience Store at 2000 Parkwood Drive in the city at around 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 26; the Friendly Express at 3319 U.S. 17 in Brunswick at about 10:35 p.m. on Aug. 27; the Friendly Express/Shell at 3245 Cypress Mill Road in the county at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 27; and the Circle K at 4041 Community Road in the county at around 10:26 p.m. on Aug. 30.
During the Domino’s robbery, the manager was alone with his back to the entrance when one robber allegedly put a gun to the back of his neck and ordered him to open the cash register. The manager was forced at gunpoint to get on the floor as they left.
The Domino’s manager told police one robber carried a handgun and the other carried a shotgun or rifle.
The victim at the Sonic Drive-in robbery similarly described one robber carrying a handgun and the other a long gun. The victims in later robberies described both men as armed with handguns, according to reports.
At the Friendly Express robbery on Cypress Mill Road, the shorter gunman allegedly walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at the clerk and ordered her to put money in a bag. When the clerk said she was too frightened to comply, the taller of the robbers allegedly walked behind the counter and grabbed the money.
In the most recent robbery, Sunday at the Circle K on Community Road, the shorter of the two robbers allegedly pointed a gun in the clerk’s face. He allegedly forced her to walk around to the cash register, shoving her and ordering her to move faster.
Police did not say where the two men were apprehended, but the Brunswick Police Department is listed as the arresting agency for both men, jail records show.
Cooper was booked at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Bolden at 11:18 p.m., jail records show.
Acting Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins said the county and city police worked diligently together to catch the two suspects.
“I am very proud of all the officers and investigators involved in this case,” Wiggins told The News Thursday. “They all worked tirelessly to apprehend these suspects to make our community safer.
“By working cooperatively between the Brunswick Police Department and the Glynn County Police Department, they prevented further incidents and the possibility of these cases escalating.”