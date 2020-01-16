Cops: Armed man walked out of bank with cash

An armed man robbed the Five Star Credit Union at 4401 Altama Ave. in Brunswick late Thursday morning, walking out of the bank and into a nearby neighborhood with "an undisclosed amount of cash," Brunswick Police reported.
The man was last seen walking west on nearby Tara Lane toward the Magnolia Park subdivision, police said. Police released a photo of the man from the bank's security video of the robbery, which occurred at about 11:15 a.m.
The man approached a bank teller with a handgun and demanded money, police said. Police are seeking the public's help in locating the suspect. Police say the man is black, about 5-foot-8 and approximately 150 pounds. He was wearing light-colored pants and a blue jacket over a light-colored hoodie.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641 or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.