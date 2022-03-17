Cops: Armed man robs Subway in Brunswick
An armed man robbed the Subway sandwich restaurant at 3527 Community Road on Tuesday night, absconding with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Brunswick police.
The man entered the store at around 8: 30 p.m. and “held the clerks at gunpoint while money was removed from the register,” a city police report said.
He ran through a back door to make his escape, police said.
Glynn-Brunswick 911 dispatchers issued a notice for both city and county police to be on the look out for the man, but no suspects were located, police said.
The investigation continues.
— The Brunswick News