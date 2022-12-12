The toy aisles at Walmart were in an annual frenzy Saturday morning as 84 local children enjoyed an early Christmas shopping trip with officers helping with Cops and Kids.
The officers with the Brunswick Police Department, Glynn County Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and several federal agencies pushed the big shopping carts and kept track of how quickly their kids went through their $150 allotments.
Glynn County police officer Antonio Hurst made sure that Jonathan Thomas Simpson’s gift fit. At the back of the toy section, Jonathan snatched a tricycle from a shelf and happily hopped on.
“Come on, man,’’ Hurst said. “You are too big for that.”
He persuaded Jonathan to unseat the trike and follow him to the bicycle racks where Jonathan picked a bike that was too small. Hurst finally got him seated on one that would take a couple of years to outgrow.
ICE agent Wynonna Bonnet had to convince Emma Miller, 5, to look around a little more before picking out toys. Decked out in a sequined hat and a red Chirstmas dress, Emma was barely a yard down an aisle before she became enraptured with small, inexpensive items. Bonnet joined Emma’s mother in convincing her to look for a bigger toy on her wish list.
It didn’t stop with the toys. There were donuts, hot chocolate and a lot of other Christmasy treats for the young shoppers. They all got a visit with Santa where volunteer Steven and Allie Driggers took photos that he will send to them.
Finally, a group of volunteers wrapped their presents so the young shoppers would have new toys and clothes on Christmas morning. That good thought didn’t please everyone. One little boy sobbed uncontrollably at the wrapping table disappointed because he didn’t get to play with his toys immediately.
With less than a week to go on his tenure, Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste was happily watching the children.
“Every day was a happy day for me,’’ Battiste said. Battiste, who is leaving Glynn County for another job, said he hopes to get back someday.
The Christmas shopping trip is arranged every year by Ed Dixon Memorial Lodge No. 37 of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Glynn County Police Lt., Keith Stalvey who coordinates the annual Christmas shopping trip, said 100 children qualified this year for Cops and Kids.
The parents or guardians of 14 of the qualified children didn’t get them to the store, “but we’ve had some no shows every single year,” Stalvey said disbelievingly.
The children had $150 each to spend, the same as in recent years, but 2021’s record inflation reduced the children’s purchase power, Stalvey said.
There were fewer Glynn County officers than usual, but federal agents and officers made up the difference, he said.
The Glynn County officers were playing softball Saturday morning in the Battle of the Badges, an annual fundraising tournament with firefighters and law enforcement, he said.
The revenue from the tournament will go toward a number of charities including the 2023 version of Cops and Kids, Stalvey said.