A man was injured in a disturbance Friday night at a residence on Pennick Road, and police apprehended the man responsible for his injury shortly afterward following a brief pursuit, according to a Glynn County Police report.
County police responded at 8:30 p.m. Friday night to reports of a disturbance at the residence that resulted in an injury, the release stated.
Police located the injured man, who was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
Police also received a 911 call that a man left the residence on a motorcycle. Responding officers located the man on the motorcycle, apprehending him after a brief pursuit, the release said.
Police have not said whether charges have been filed against the suspect or offer further details at this time on the nature of the other man’s injuries.
This is a developing event. More information will be provided when available.