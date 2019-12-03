Copeland steps down from JWSC
Steve Copeland announced his resignation from the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission Monday, effective Dec. 31.
In an email, Copeland said he was stepping down due to personal reasons.
Serving on the utility commission was an honor, Copeland wrote in the email, in which he also detailed improvements made over the last few years in several areas and commended his fellow commissioners and JWSC employees and leadership for their work in effecting them.
Copeland was elected to the JWSC’s At-large Post 1 seat in 2016. He faced five other candidates, but ultimately defeated Valerie Scriven in a runoff.
His term was set to end on Dec. 31, 2020.
— The Brunswick News