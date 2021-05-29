In 2015, the Glynn County Police Department’s top brass determined that the officers’ newfangled body cameras would render patrol car cameras obsolete.
So out came the in-car cameras, and county patrol officers began wearing the more mobile body cameras attached to each officer’s uniform breast pocket.
And in the five years that it has taken for those early-model body cameras to become outdated, police officials have learned that patrol car cameras are still needed, said county police officer Earl Wilson, department spokesman. The Axon company is now installing new cameras in all county patrol cars.
Axon technicians installed cameras in two dozen squad cars this week and will install them in the roughly 100 marked county squad cars over the next couple of weeks, Wilson said.
The car cameras also were recommended by state and national police organizations through which the police department is seeking accreditation, Wilson said. The department is going through the accreditation process with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP).
The car cameras and the body cams were part of a package deal obtained through a contract with Axon. The contract includes new Tasers, an interview room camera and digital information storage, Wilson said.
Police department heads worked out the details of the multi-system upgrade last summer during Police Advisory Panel meetings.
The Glynn County Commission approved hiring Axon in December to provide the equipment and maintenance through an annual contract of $661,380. The county paid Axon $328,091 for the remainder of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Patrol officers have been wearing the new body cams for about two months, Wilson said. All officers are carrying the new Tasers, for which the last group went through training sessions earlier this month.
The old county squad cameras ran on “VHS tapes from the last century,” CD-roms and DVDs, Wilson said.
Incidents captured on the new police cameras will be downloaded directly to police department cloud-based storage space, Wilson said. It is the same with the department’s new body cams. The old and outdated body cameras featured cable plugs that required manual downloading at the end of each shift. This presented a window for potential tampering.
The new body cams download directly to the cloud storage space with little input from the officer.
The updated camera systems create more transparency for the department, interim Police Chief Rickey Evans said. Body cameras and car cameras also will provide more evidence for prosecuting crimes, Evans said.
When the department dropped the aging in-car cameras in favor of body cams, officers noticed a gap in coverage of both evidence gathering and officer transparency, Wilson said.
“The first car cameras that came out were old-fashioned and depended on tapes and CDs, which were really susceptible to heat and failed repeatedly,” Wilson said. “When body cameras came out, a lot of departments made the decision to eliminate the car camera and go with the body camera. But the body camera can’t see over the dashboard a lot of times. It rarely picks up pursuits and other activities that a car camera would.”
The new Axon system also accommodates gathering video evidence from outside sources as well, Wilson said. If a resident’s home security cameras detect a theft suspect or a store’s surveillance video captures a robbery suspect, a citizen could provide the information to police by directly downloading it to a case file created at Axon’s evidence.com site, Wilson said.
“If a person’s house got broken into and they had video, before they would have to email it or bring in a thumb drive,” Wilson said. “But with evidence.com we can send the people a link and case number and the person can download it as evidence in the cloud. It will save a ton of money on software and hard drives.”