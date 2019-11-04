Numerous resources in Glynn County aim to aid the local homeless population, and a growing coordinated entry system now supports a comprehensive approach to those efforts.
The coordinated entry system, rolled out by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, streamlines access for individuals and families to seek assistance through a coordinated referral and housing placement process.
The DCA provides funding to many resources in this area, and the coordinated entry system allows the community to best use that money in a holistic manner.
“The goal of coordinated entry is to get everyone in the community to offer up their services in a way that we are all aware of, so that if you don’t have a service that someone who comes to you needs, you know who has it,” said Amanda Brand, who works on the Street Beat team for Safe Harbor Children’s Center, during a recent meeting of the Glynn County Homeless Coalition.
The Glynn County Homeless Coalition brings together the community’s resources. During a recent meeting, Brand gave a presentation of the coordinated entry system, as part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness of this resource.
Glynn County has a multi-site model that offers multiple physical locations that can provide intake into the system. Individuals and families go through a standardized assessment and are then referred to the service provide from whom they will receive assistance.
In Glynn County, Coastal Community Action Authority, Safe Harbor, Gateway and the Salvation Army serve as the four locations.
“That is currently the network that we have available in our community, and it is always, always hoping to grow,” Brand said. “The more people we have in this process, the more information we can gather and the better we can serve this population.”
The system allows local DCA-funded groups to better identify gaps in services provided in this community, said Jeff Clark, street outreach director for Safe Harbor.
This approach also systematically determines the level of services provided based on prioritizing the needs, eliminating any potential for favoritism, Clark said.
One resource offered through the coordinated entry system a hotel/motel voucher opportunity.
“It is filled through our coordinated entry system, which means that they have had a vulnerability assessment,” Brand said.
To receive the voucher, a family or individual must have a feasible housing plan for when they leave the hotel or motel, she said.
“That way, whenever they leave they’re not just staring the process all over again and having to be re-traumatized in going through all of the steps of finding new resources and starting over,” she said. “Basically, anybody who is going through this program needs to have this program solve the problem and fill the gap between their temporary emergency housing in this motel and what their permanent supportive housing is going to be.”
An open access program, offered by Gateway, is another resource available through the system. The open access program allows individuals l to receive assessment for mental health or substance abuse treatment on a first come-first serve basis.
Organizations or individuals wishing to be involved in the coordinated entry system must go through training, to learn how to navigate the system. The coordinated entry system is meant, ultimately, to help the community resource’s work in sync and best assist the local homeless.
The coordinated entry system can also help the numerous local resources working to help the homeless population think more collectively, Brand said.
“You have to change the perspective of what these resources and funding are about from a ‘This is our funds,’ to ‘This is our community’s funds,’” Brand said.