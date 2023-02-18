Today’s Brunswick Backyard BBQ at Mary Ross Park is the first ever such competition for the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority.
The 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. event is also a first ever for some of the 10 competitors. Others are seasoned veterans literally and figuratively.
It’s the first time Bailey Harris of Cordele has cooked competitively with his Hog Harris BBQ. His wife and father round out the team.
Like the others, he cooks with wood or charcoal, but this being a competition, Harris wouldn’t divulge the types of charcoal he uses or the wood chunks he’ll feed into the grill to flavor the meat.
“That’s secret stuff,’’ he said.
He’ll put charcoal in his gravity-fed grill and get some sleep while some of the other competitors will be up adding fuel to their fires.
His Boston butt for the pulled pork will cook through the night, he said.
“That’s what it takes with a 5 ½ pound Boston butt,’’ he said.
The cook-off is backyard and the competitors must cook pulled pork, pork ribs and chicken.
“It’s the hardest to get right, but nothing wrong with a challenge,”Harris said of the chicken.
He gets no disagreement from the other cooks.
Arvy and Tamika Peters, the husband and wife owners of Peters Backyard BBQ on Cate Road, agree. They were slicing skins off chicken thighs, trimming the fat and re-wrapping the skin around the thighs to get the crispy consistency required.
They will have to serve up their chicken like poultry cupcakes in muffin cups with the bones in.
“It’s a lot, but I’m going to make it happen,’’ he said.
Arvy Peters will add his sauce. “I ain’t going to tell you what else is going in there, but that honey’s going in,” he said.
This is the two Air Force veterans’ first foray into competitive cooking, but it’s not for Scott Fletcher of St. Simons Island.
Fletcher has competed for 20 years and had a bare bones operation with his smokers and a table in Brunswick. His wife poured olive oil over a slab of ribs and he applied a coating of spices and seasonings.
“This is going to be your first place ribs. We make this rub,’’ Fletcher said as he ensured even the tips of the ribs were coated.
The open air prep was new for Fletcher, who competes mainly at the Georgia state championship, the Big Pig Jig in Vienna, Ga., in the fall.
“We have a permanent structure there. We don’t have to worry about the elements,’’ he said.
Moments later, the worry became a reality as a wind-driven rain prompted him and others to take cover.
Larry and Heidi Colburn were working out of the comfort of their Peach Coast BBQ trailer. They are the current state of Georgia brisket champions, having won the Doc Holliday competition in Griffin, Ga.
The Colburns are also accustomed to Georgia Barbecue Association competitions that require pork loin, ribs and pulled pork. The Colburns, who live in Brunswick, compete 20 to 25 times a year . Their next is Sip and Swine in Lawrenceville in March.
As with the others, they have their secrets.
His secret? “Cooking it till it’s done,’’ he said.
Asked about secret sauces, he said, “My wife makes all the sauces. I don’t know what’s in it.”
And he’s not about to find out.
“He has a big mouth,’’ Heidi Colburn said in jest.