A Glynn County man convicted in January of firing a 9mm handgun into the area of a fight and wounding a bystander was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office said.

Bruce Christopher Stephens, 30, was sentenced by Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley to serve 20 years in prison for his aggravated assault conviction, 10 years for his possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction and five years for possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony. All sentences are to run consecutively and are the maximum for the offenses.

More from this section