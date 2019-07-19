Seventeen years ago, a man was convicted in Cumberland County, N.C., on two counts of sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian for acts he committed against his stepdaughter in 2000. Thursday, he was sitting before a Glynn County jury accused of similar offenses against a different stepdaughter.
Thomas Evan Cassas, 49, allegedly molested a Brunswick girl between August 2005 and August 2011, when she was between the ages of 6 and 12 years old.
The alleged victim, now 19 years old, took the stand first Thursday morning. She said the inappropriate behavior began when she was around 6 years old, playing a version of hide-and-seek with her and a neighbor girl who was around 11 or 12 years old at the time. The alleged victim said Cassas modified the rules so that when he caught them, he would touch them in places where he shouldn’t.
The neighbor, who later testified, corroborated the story. She said he would also touch them inappropriately while acting like he was playfully picking them up.
Most nights, the alleged victim said, Cassas would come to the room she shared with her younger half-sister, and perform sex acts on her. She also testified that when they were alone in the house together, he would have her sit on his lap and touch her while playing pornography on the computer. He also had her perform sex acts on him, she said.
The alleged victim said Cassas worked the behavior into a warped reward system — if she did x, she would get y, whether y was a T-shirt, a toy of some type or extra time with her friends.
The North Carolina victim testified that this was also his way of getting her to participate in sex acts with him.
The alleged victim testified she didn’t fully understand what was going on at first, that Cassas made it seem like this was appropriate behavior for a father and a daughter.
Around the time that she was 9 years old, the alleged victim said she told her mother, but that Cassas disputed the whole thing and that her mother didn’t believe her. After that, she said — while becoming emotional on the stand — the abuse got worse and more frequent.
Additionally, the alleged victim said she would find Cassas’ mobile phone stashed in different places of the bathroom, attempting to record her disrobing and taking a shower. She said she went through and deleted the files numerous times, and later found he began recording her through a gap in the door.
The alleged victim told some close friends of the abuse in middle school and high school — those friends later testified and confirmed her testimony — but she didn’t go to the police until later. In July of last year, her younger half-sister decided she wanted to stay with Cassas in his new residence in Nevada.
The alleged victim was worried for her, and they had a contentious phone conversation in which the half-sister said she didn’t believe the accusations.
The alleged victim said she then went on a short vacation with her boyfriend to think over the matter — she didn’t want to create a major rift between her and her half-sister, but testified she came to the conclusion that she needed to report the earlier behavior to protect the younger girl. So, after the alleged victim returned home, she reported Cassas’ conduct to the authorities, kicking off an investigation that led to the current trial.
Defense counsel Lynn Martin, in her opening statement, said the accusations against Cassas are made up whole cloth, that this is all stemming from a strategy on the part of the alleged victim’s mother and the alleged victim herself to assert custody over the half-sister and prevent her from moving permanently to live with Cassas in Nevada.
Martin said the mother manipulated her daughter and her daughter’s friends with tales of a nearly 20-year-old conviction for an offense she knew of when she married Cassas.
Indeed, the North Carolina court sentenced Cassas to probation and a suspended sentence, and he was serving that probation in Glynn County when he and the alleged victim’s mother dated and married. As part of the legal conditions regarding his particular crime, the mother had to sign off on a form stating she was aware of his past conviction and what led to it.
Martin said that if the alleged acts of molestation were real, the mother would have brought it up during the divorce proceedings. Because the mother couldn’t win on the merits in family court, Martin said, she was making a run and trying to obtain custody through criminal court.
The prosecution rested its case late in the afternoon. Superior Court Judge Roger Lane said he intended to take the case until 7 p.m., and the trial was still underway at press time. It was scheduled to resume early today.