Convicted Glynn Co. killer scheduled for execution

The arrest was on page 16A of the Oct. 16, 1987 edition of The News. That’s when writer Lisa Schoolcraft reported the Glynn County Police Department apprehended 26-year-old Jimmy Fletcher Meders for armed robbery and murder in the killing of 47-year-old convenience store clerk Don Carroll Anderson.
Meders shot Anderson in the head two days earlier before making off with $31, $10 of which was left behind as he fled.
More than 32 years later, with appeals exhausted, the state of Georgia is scheduled to execute Meders for the crime. According to a statement from the state Department of Corrections, Meders is to die at 7 p.m. on Jan. 16 by lethal injection.
At the outset of the April 1989 trial, Chief Assistant District Attorney John Johnson III “said a night of drinking turned to tragedy when three men stopped at the Jiffy store on U.S. Highway 17 at Marshes of Mackay to get something to eat. While one got a sausage biscuit, Meders pulled a gun on the clerk, Don Anderson.”
Randy Harris, who owned a Norwich Street body shop and employed Meders as a wrecker driver, painter and body man testified that he, Meders, Bill Arnold and James Gregory Creel were drinking at Harris’ house on Oct. 13, then moved the party over to a friend’s room at a U.S. Highway 341 motel. Harris said the three men left around 8 p.m., with Meders returning around 3 a.m. stating, “I just blowed a man’s head of for $38.”
Harris said he thought Meders was joking until Meders revealed a .357-caliber revolver and took out the unused bullets.
“When he pulled those bullets out and I could smell those two spent bullets, I thought he might shoot me next,” Harris testified.
Creel said from the stand that when the men went to the convenience store, Arnold stayed in the vehicle but Creel got out with Meders because he was hungry and wanted to get something to eat. While microwaving the sausage biscuits, Creel said he heard a gunshot, turned around and saw Anderson fall against the wall.
“I jumped in the car and told (Arnold) to go,” Creel said. “(Arnold) just went to pieces. I couldn’t get him to move.”
Creel said that after Meders got back into the vehicle, they drove to Shady Acres Trailer Park, where he and Arnold departed.
Meders’ wife, Sherrie, and a friend, Wayne Martin, said Meders was passed out drunk at his home earlier that evening.
“Martin said Meders was very drunk and asleep when he left Meders’ Prim Place home around 10 p.m. Oct. 13, 1987,” The News reported. “Mrs. Meders testified she saw her husband asleep on the couch and that Bill Arnold came to the house, woke Meders up and wanted a gun. She said she didn’t see her husband again until 5 a.m. Oct. 14.
“Martin said he saw Meders with a gun Oct. 13 and identified the murder weapon, a .357-caliber Magnum revolver, as the gun he saw.”
Police investigators testified Meders had in his possession “bait money,” dollar bills placed in the till to serve as evidence in the event of a robbery at the store. The money was also tied into a silent alarm system which would activate upon removal of the bills.
Meders took the stand in his own defense, and over the course of two hours of testimony painted Arnold as the gunman. Meders said he left the motel with Martin, went home, fell asleep and later woke up around 11 p.m. when Arnold showed up and told Meders to go with him and bring along a gun. Meders, Arnold and Creel then drove around drinking.
The News reported, “Arnold, the defendant said, began talking of robbery. The trio stopped at the Jiffy store near Druid Oaks trailer park and Arnold went into the store with Meders’ .357-caliber Magnum revolver, but came out immediately.”
Then the three men went to the store at U.S. Highway 17 and Marshes of Mackay. Meders said all three went into the store, whereupon Arnold shot Anderson and told Meders to get the money out of the register.
Meders didn’t raise this defense until a full year after his arrest, but he testified the reason was Harris told him to keep quiet, and that Harris planted the gun at Meders’ residence.
The jury ended up taking three and a half hours to convict Meders, and another two and a half hours to give him the death sentence.
In July 1991, Glynn County Superior Court Judge James Tuten Jr. ruled Meders’ trial attorney, public defender John Davis, did provide effective assistance of counsel. Meders’ appellate attorney, Andru Volinsky, “argued Davis did not make use or ask for certain police files, nor did he discredit the state’s key witnesses, Bill Arnold and Greg Creel, who were allegedly with Meders when he shot Anderson.”
Tuten, in his order, said attacking Arnold’s and Creel’s credibility would have been a good idea for the defense, but that didn’t change the fact there was “overwhelming evidence supporting the conviction of the defendant and tending to undermine his own credibility.”
The Supreme Court of Georgia affirmed Meders’ conviction in January 1992. Over the next 26 years, Meders sought two state habeas corpus proceedings and a federal habeas case. A state habeas corpus court found in Meders’ favor in 2005 that he received ineffective assistance of trial counsel, but the state Supreme Court reversed that order on appeal in 2006, and the U.S. Supreme Court denied Meders’ subsequent request for appeal.
He then filed the federal habeas case in federal district court in Brunswick in 2007, in which the court ordered a stay and that he needed to exhaust his claims within the state courts. Meders filed his second state habeas petition in Butts County in 2007, and in 2009 a state habeas court ruled against him.
The state Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal in 2011, as did the U.S. Supreme Court.
Undeterred, Meders filed an amended federal habeas petition in 2012, which the district court denied in 2014. The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals also denied an appeal. The U.S. Supreme Court again denied Meders’ appeal request in October 2019.