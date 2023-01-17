Greg McMichael

Greg McMichael's photo from the Georgia Department of Corrections online. 

Greg McMichael, one of three men convicted of murder and a federal hate crime for his role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, was moved recently to Augusta State Medical Prison.

Greg McMichael, 67, his son Travis McMichael, 36, and William “Roddie” Bryan, 53 — all three White men from Brunswick — were convicted Nov. 24, 2021, in Glynn County Superior Court of chasing the unarmed Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man from Brunswick, in pickup trucks as Arbery jogged through their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020, and ultimately shooting Arbery with a 12-gauge shotgun. The murder sparked widespread national attention. 

More from this section

Marching for unity, MLK Day parade a celebration of legacy

Marching for unity, MLK Day parade a celebration of legacy

Alytisha Bethea admits her granddaughter, JoJo Davis, 4, and son, Kaleb Bethea, 6, may have been more focused on the candy Monday as the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade passed them on Gloucester Street, but it’s never too early to teach them about the impacts of the civil rights…

FBI still seeking 8 suspects from massive drug bust

FBI still seeking 8 suspects from massive drug bust

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help finding eight individuals facing charges stemming from Operation Ghost Busted, which charged 76 people with federal drug trafficking and firearms infractions, among other allegations.

A silhouette to be desired

A silhouette to be desired

Great news! Advanced technologies now allow for body contouring and skin tightening procedures without general anesthesia. New technologies and technique advances are exciting and offer us opportunities previously unavailable except in a general anesthesia surgical setting. Dr. Diane Bowen, …