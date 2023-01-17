Greg McMichael, one of three men convicted of murder and a federal hate crime for his role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, was moved recently to Augusta State Medical Prison.
Greg McMichael, 67, his son Travis McMichael, 36, and William “Roddie” Bryan, 53 — all three White men from Brunswick — were convicted Nov. 24, 2021, in Glynn County Superior Court of chasing the unarmed Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man from Brunswick, in pickup trucks as Arbery jogged through their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020, and ultimately shooting Arbery with a 12-gauge shotgun. The murder sparked widespread national attention.
All three men are serving life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole following their convictions.
The McMichaels and Bryan were also convicted on Feb. 22, 2022, of federal hate crimes for their roles in Arbery’s murder. The McMichaels were sentenced to life in federal prison with the understanding their state sentences would be served first. Bryan was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison to run concurrently to his state sentence.
All three men were taken to Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson in August 2022. Georgia Diagnostic is the central hub where sentenced felons are processed into the state correctional system.
Greg McMichael is now being held at Augusta State Medical Prison, according to online records, which provides “centralized acute, specialized medical and Level IV mental health services for male and female offenders primarily as transient” while also housing inmates with severe medical cases, the Georgia Department of Corrections website states.
The details are unclear why Greg McMichael was moved to the facility. His attorney in the federal hate crime case, A.J. Balbo, filed a motion Aug. 1, 2022, shortly before his sentencing, asking for McMichael to serve his sentence in federal prison because a fear of violence against him in state prison and because of a health record that included a stroke, heart disease and depression.
Travis McMichael and Bryan are both still listed in online Department of Corrections records as being held at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison.