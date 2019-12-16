Construction of the proposed Oglethorpe Convention Center could take a step closer to reality depending on how city commissioners vote at Wednesday’s meeting.
City officials are considering a proposal to reduce the size of the convention center and amend the design to reduce costs based on the recommendation of a consultant earlier this month.
The size of the conference center would be reduced to around 17,000 square feet, which would enable the city to reduce its potential debt service to about $3.3 million. The size had been a sticking point among commissioners, some who supported a 20,000-square-foot center and those who wanted a 12,000- to 14,000-square-foot center recommended by a consultant last summer.
Changes in the size will force a redesign at a cost of $170,000. It will include value engineering to reduce the cost of the building while preserving the functional and aesthetic goals.
Later in the meeting, commissioners are expected to approve an amended quit claim deed for the Oglethorpe Conference Center block from Glynn County to the city of Brunswick.
Resurfacing of various city streets, as well as roadway paving at Greenwood and Palmetto Cemeteries will be considered. Total cost, paid through Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant and SPLOST VI funds will cost more than $388,000.
Commissioners will make appointments to the Historic Preservation Board, Pilot Commission and Tree Board.
City officials will also consider adoption of new ordinances for scrap tire businesses.
An environmental facilities agreement between the city and the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission will also be considered.
City officials will also discuss a proposal for to be home for a summer collegiate baseball franchise and the construction of a $13 million stadium with the capacity to seat anywhere from 3,000 to 3,500 people.