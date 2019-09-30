The Oglethorpe Convention Center is back on the table.
The Brunswick City Commission will discuss authorizing Elkins Construction to begin the first phase of the conference center under the current design of the 20,000-square-foot facility during a workshop at 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Old City Hall.
City commissioners will also consider another option: to authorize Gunn Meyerhof and Shay to amend the size of the conference center to 12,000 to 13,000 square feet. Another alternative is to build the project in two phases.
Of course, before any construction of a convention center begins, it has to have a location. City officials will also discuss formally requesting the Glynn County Commission to “honor the pledge” made in open session to extend the construction time for a convention center three years through a memorandum of understanding.
Commissioners will also determine a plan of action for moving forward with a conference center.
Other agenda items include consideration of a resolution to establish procedures of the maintenance, preservation and destruction of city records. The retention schedule is required for the city to be in compliance with the Georgia Records Act.
City officials will consider approval of a contract with Georgia Water & Environmental Services for the completion of a storm water master plan.
The plan, which costs $34,986, will identify the location of undersized drainage systems that lack the capacity to meet the needs in certain areas of the city. There are also components that are old and have begun to deteriorate.
The storm water master plan will identify all drainage basins in the city, the location of problem areas and if the basins are functioning properly.
A list of potential projects can be user to plan for upcoming funding sources such as SPLOST, grants or other sources. A master plan will also identify possible short-term, low-budget projects that could be completed by the city’s public works staff.