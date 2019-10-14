Brunswick city officials are considering two options for the proposed Oglethorpe Convention Center.
They are currently considering a 20,000-square-foot hotel and conference center or a smaller 12,000- to 14,000-square foot facility that was recently recommended by a consultant.
Regardless of which one city commissioners choose, it’s going to cost more than the $3 million in SPLOST funds dedicated to build a convention center and hotel.
Commissioners will discuss potential debt service related to the convention center at a public workshop at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Old City Hall.
In December 2018 commissioners Johnny Cason, Julie Martin and Vincent Williams voted against a $5 million bond needed to build the 20,000-square-foot center. Commissioner Felicia Harris declined to vote on the bond, leaving Mayor Cornell Harvey as the lone vote in favor of the conference center.
The smaller center would cost less, but it would still require the city to get into about $1.8 million in debt.
It appears a conference center of some sort is gaining support among city commissioners, though they haven’t agreed on the size. They also have to consider an offer by a major chain to build the hotel.
Another item for discussion at the workshop will be on improvements for Wright Square.
When the regularly scheduled meeting begins at 6 p.m., commissioners will have a light agenda, including a proclamation in support of October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month and approval of the monthly financial report.
Commissioners will also consider the recommendation to appoint Dominique Mack-Collins to the position of Neighborhood and Community Services director. She is currently the community services director for the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority.
If confirmed, Mack-Collins will begin to work for the city on Nov. 9