It’s considered a “minor alteration” as defined by state law protecting coastal marshlands. But approval for Glynn County’s work along the Oak Grove Island causeway was no small task Friday morning as the project came up for discussion at a meeting of the state Coastal Marshlands Protection Committee.
According to the project summary, the work is meant to result in “the temporary installation of coffer dams, replacement of the existing downstream headwalls, replacement of the downstream tide gates, lining the existing culverts and placement of supplemental rip-rap for stabilization.” It’s to cover an area of less than a tenth of an acre.
The committee tabled the project twice — first in June and again in August — as committee members sought more information to allay concerns about “unreasonable harmful or increased erosion, shoaling of channels or stagnant areas of water will be created, and whether or not granting of the permit with the completion of the (county’s) proposal will unreasonably interfere with the conservation of fish, shrimp, oysters, crabs, clams, and other marine life, wildlife or other resources, including, but not limited to, water and oxygen supply.”
Talk at earlier meetings centered around increased water velocity, but the county looked into linings that should handle the problem. Local environmentalist Daniel Parshley suggested litigation may be in this project’s future, however.
“The purpose of this site is to alter the tidal amplitude for the inland residents,” Parshley said. “That is in the permanent record. In addition to all the other implications of damage this site has already caused, the application record … did provide the applicant the appropriate action to take that would be compliant with all the rules and regulations of the Coastal Marshlands Protection Act.”
He asked the committee to vote against the project, and stated there is already shoaling and sedimentation that would be ongoing.
Ultimately, the committee added and approved several special conditions to the project and then approved the project. However, a list of the added special conditions and their specifics were not available at press time.
In other business, the committee approved stormwater drainage improvements including the replacement of the Georgia Street outfall, two projects on Tybee Island — dune restoration and crossovers, and a private pool — and a running emergency order to help facilitate the handling of the wreckage of the M/V Golden Ray.