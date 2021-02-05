A prescribed burn on Cumberland Island National Seashore is scheduled today, depending on fuel and weather conditions.
The burn will be conducted mid-island around the Stafford campground and will encompass about 425 acres. The burn areas include Stafford Field, Stafford East, Stafford Plantation, Parallel North and Parallel South.
The Stafford Campground will remain open, but the only access to the campground will be through the Stafford beach trail access. The Parallel trail will be closed between Hickory Hill Campground and Little Greyfield Crossing, as well as the entire Pratt’s Trail.
Road guards will be posted on the main road to monitor traffic flow and ensure visitor safety. Delays can be expected if traveling on the main road between Pratt’s Trail and the Stafford field area.
Visitors can use the main road and beach to move about the island, but they can expect potential delays.
Smoke will be seen and smelled in the Stafford area. Fire personnel will be in the area of the prescribed burn while it’s being conducted and they will remain on the island for several days afterward.
The Parallel Trail between Little Greyfield beach crossing and Hickory Campground will remain closed until fire personnel deem trails safe for visitors.
The prescribed fire helps reduce the buildup of hazardous fuels and lessen the potential for wildfires on the barrier island with campgrounds, historic structures and cultural resources. The fires also open up and improve habitat for endangered gopher tortoises.
Stafford beach campers with reservations should call the park office at 912-882-4336 ext. 254 if they have any questions.