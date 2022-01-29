Folks concerned about the steady cloud of smoke rising over Bird Island west of the St. Simons Sound on Friday need not worry — everything was under control.
A contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted a controlled burn on the island near the Brunswick River beginning Friday morning. The burn was conducted by Precision Excavation Inc., according to corps spokeswoman Cheri Pritchard.
"The work was authorized in their contract and an appropriate burn permit was acquired," Pritchard said.